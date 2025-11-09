Kerala resort owner absconding after confining tribal man surrenders

19:50





According to police, the accused, Prabhu (40), owner of a resort at Edukkupara in Muthalamada, surrendered before the special court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Cases in Mannarkkad on Saturday.





The police rescued Vellayan, a resident of Moochakundu, Chambakuzhi, in Muthalamada, from the resort on August 21.





Vellayan was allegedly assaulted and locked up by Prabhu and his employees for consuming liquor from a bottle kept at the resort.





The victim alleged that he was given food only once a day and was frequently beaten by Prabhu.





Five days later, another member of the tribal community who went to work at the resort discovered that Vellayan was confined in a room and informed Dalit activists, who then sought police help.





The police conducted a search and rescued the victim. -- PTI

