Driver of ride-hailing service arrested for harassing woman passenger

Sun, 09 November 2025
12:04
A driver of a ride-hailing platform accused of harassing a woman passenger while she was returning to her accommodation has been arrested, police said on Sunday. 

The incident allegedly occurred on November 6 came to light after the woman posted about it on social media. 

The police social media monitoring team noticed the post and contacted her for details. 

A case was registered on the next day and an investigation was launched, they added. 

"The accused has been identified as Lokesh, 28, a resident of Muniyappa Layout, Ullal," a police officer said. 

The woman was returning to her Paying Guest hostel from Church Street when the incident occurred, he added. -- PTI

