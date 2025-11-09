Driver of ride-hailing service arrested for harassing woman passenger

12:04





The incident allegedly occurred on November 6 came to light after the woman posted about it on social media.





The police social media monitoring team noticed the post and contacted her for details.





A case was registered on the next day and an investigation was launched, they added.





"The accused has been identified as Lokesh, 28, a resident of Muniyappa Layout, Ullal," a police officer said.





The woman was returning to her Paying Guest hostel from Church Street when the incident occurred, he added. -- PTI

