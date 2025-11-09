HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Sun, 09 November 2025
Share:
18:11
File image
File image
A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force was injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device planted by Maoists went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, officials said. 

The incident took place at 1.45 pm in the forested hills near Gogunda under Fulbagdi police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation, a police official said. 

The jawan belonging to the CRPF's 74th battalion inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering the blast, causing injuries in his legs, he said. 

After preliminary treatment, the injured jawan was being airlifted to Raipur for further medication, the official said. 

Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Sukma. 

Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid in the region by ultras in the past. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception
LIVE! Row over Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra wedding reception

Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3
Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.

Truth will soon come before public: Ajit Pawar on land deal
Truth will soon come before public: Ajit Pawar on land deal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says an inquiry has been initiated into the alleged illegal sale of government land to his son's company in Pune. The sale of 40 acres of land is under scrutiny, and the Chief Minister has...

J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives
J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their crackdown on terror operatives and overground workers (OGWs) across the Jammu region, conducting extensive search operations in multiple districts.

Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event
Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

According to the minister, the government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO