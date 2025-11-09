B'desh police stages 'mega drill' amid fears of unrest

08:42

Bangladesh police on Saturday carried out a large-scale coordinated security drill at key points of the capital ahead of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's now disbanded Awami League's "Dhaka Lockdown" programme on November 13.

Several newspapers quoting unidentified sources in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said some 7,000 policemen took part in a drill at 142 locations, including interim government chief Muhammad Yunus' residence, to contain possible violent street protests next week.

Witnesses reported increased police presence across Dhaka, which enhanced concerns among residents of the capital about the law and order situation on November 13.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) is set to announce a date for delivering judgment against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina after her trial in absentia on charges of alleged crimes against humanity.

The DMP, however, called the deployment part of their "regular security exercise" as a huge number of policemen in riot gear, including steel helmets and body armour, were seen at key intersections across the capital, stopping pedestrians for bag checks and questioning, and inspecting suspicious vehicles.

"Our regular operational activities include quick-response drills to ensure readiness for any kind of emergency," DMP spokesman Muhammad Talebur Rahman told reporters.

He, however, added that officers of various ranks took part in Saturday's exercise.

A DMP official preferring anonymity said Saturday's "mega drill" was meant not only to test coordination and readiness of police but also to serve as a deterrent to any potential acts of violence or unrest in the capital ahead of November 13.

The police drill came three days after the army, which has been on policing duty for the past 15 months, withdrew half of its some 60,000 troops, saying they needed rest and training but promised to extend its full support for the planned February election with the redeployment of extra forces.

A student-led protest ousted Hasina's regime on August 5, 2024, when she took refuge in India while most leaders of her party and the government were subsequently arrested or on the run at home and abroad, as courts generally decline to grant their bail petition.

Yunus flew from Paris to assume the charge of the interim government as the nominee of the student protestors and subsequently disbanded the Awami League until its leaders, including Hasina, were served justice for crimes they committed. -- PTI