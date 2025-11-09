HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Air quality remains 'very poor' in Delhi

Sun, 09 November 2025
10:47
The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index recorded at 391, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
   
According to data from the Board's Sameer app, 24 monitoring stations in Delhi reported air quality in the 'severe' category, while 11 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality with readings above 300.
 
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.
 
The minimum temperature settled at 11.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 79 per cent at 8.30 am, as per IMD.
 
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius with the weather department forecasting shallow fog. -- PTI 

