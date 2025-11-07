HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar meets Fadnavis amid land deal row

Fri, 07 November 2025
16:32
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets CM Devendra Fadnavis amid allegations against his son Parth Pawar in controversial Pune land deal. A Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune involving a firm linked to Ajit Pawar's son Parth was embroiled in charges of irregularities and set off a political row on Thursday, prompting the government to order a high-level probe. In Maharashtra, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged, government land of Rs 1800 crore, which was reserved for Dalits, was sold to the company of the minister's son for just Rs 300 crore.

LIVE! Ajit Pawar could have avoided land deal row: Minister
SC: Pilot Not To Be Blamed For AI Crash
The Supreme Court on Friday said no one blamed the chief pilot of the Air India Dreamliner for the June 12 crash, which claimed 260 lives, and asked his 91-year-old father not to carry any emotional burden.

Snag hits Delhi airport ATC, nearly 300 flights delayed
Over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to technical problems with the air traffic control system and authorities are working to fix the issues, sources said.

Not disclosing prior conviction can void election: SC
The Supreme Court has ruled that non-disclosure of a conviction in a nomination form will lead to the disqualification of an elected candidate. The ruling came on an appeal filed by a former councillor who was unseated for failing to...

China commissions 3rd aircraft carrier: Should India worry?
China has commissioned its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, featuring advanced electromagnetic catapults, amidst rising tensions and military modernization efforts.

