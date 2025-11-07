Ajit Pawar meets Fadnavis amid land deal row

16:32

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets CM Devendra Fadnavis amid allegations against his son Parth Pawar in controversial Pune land deal. A Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune involving a firm linked to Ajit Pawar's son Parth was embroiled in charges of irregularities and set off a political row on Thursday, prompting the government to order a high-level probe. In Maharashtra, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged, government land of Rs 1800 crore, which was reserved for Dalits, was sold to the company of the minister's son for just Rs 300 crore.