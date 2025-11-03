HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two minor brothers held for extorting Rs 41,000 from cabbie at knifepoint

Mon, 03 November 2025
Share:
20:29
File image
File image
The Delhi police apprehended two brothers, both minors, for allegedly holding a cab driver at knifepoint in west Delhi's Khayala area and extorting Rs 41,000 from his family, an official said on Monday. 

The incident occurred near Vivek Vihar in the early hours of October 31 when the two youths boarded his cab and directed him toward isolated place, he said. 

The driver, Bhagwan Das, a resident of Govind Nagar, was returning after dropping a passenger in Uttam Nagar area, the officer said. 

Subsequently, the duo allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim, and forced him to call his brother and transfer Rs 41,000 online, the officer said. 

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Khayala police station and both minors were apprehended. 

The police said Rs 36,000 and other stolen articles have been recovered from the possession of the accused. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Technical snag disrupts Mumbai Metro Line 1 in rush hrs
LIVE! Technical snag disrupts Mumbai Metro Line 1 in rush hrs

Zubeen Garg murdered in Singapore, claims Assam CM
Zubeen Garg murdered in Singapore, claims Assam CM

The CM He, however, did not share further details about the case or the kind of evidence that establishes the death as murder.

13 dead as speeding dumper rams 17 vehicles in Jaipur
13 dead as speeding dumper rams 17 vehicles in Jaipur

This is the second major road accident in Rajasthan in as many days. At least 15 people, including 10 women and four children, died and two others were injured when a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Phalodi area...

'Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain'
'Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain'

For greater good, Harmanpreet can make way for Smriti as captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

Pak, China testing nuclear weapons: Trump's big reveal
Pak, China testing nuclear weapons: Trump's big reveal

Pakistan and China are among the countries which are testing nuclear weapons, United States President Donald Trump has said to justify his administration's plans to resume testing of the US's own nuclear assets after a gap of over three...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO