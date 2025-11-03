Two minor brothers held for extorting Rs 41,000 from cabbie at knifepoint

20:29

File image





The incident occurred near Vivek Vihar in the early hours of October 31 when the two youths boarded his cab and directed him toward isolated place, he said.





The driver, Bhagwan Das, a resident of Govind Nagar, was returning after dropping a passenger in Uttam Nagar area, the officer said.





Subsequently, the duo allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim, and forced him to call his brother and transfer Rs 41,000 online, the officer said.





Following the complaint, a case was registered at Khayala police station and both minors were apprehended.





The police said Rs 36,000 and other stolen articles have been recovered from the possession of the accused. -- PTI

The Delhi police apprehended two brothers, both minors, for allegedly holding a cab driver at knifepoint in west Delhi's Khayala area and extorting Rs 41,000 from his family, an official said on Monday.