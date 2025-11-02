HP: Case filed over banner of Lord Rama pointing arrow at garbage heap

21:00

In a complaint filed with the police, Advocate Bharat Bhushan, coordinator of Dev Bhumi Sangharsh Samiti, alleged that the banner erected by officials of Shimla Municipal Corporation appears to insult the deity and is offensive to Hindu religious sentiments.





He also expressed concern that similar banners may have been placed in other parts of the city, and could cause further outrage among public and visitors.





Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 299 that pertains to malicious acts intended at outraging religious feelings by insulting a religion or its beliefs, Shimla Police said. -- PTI

