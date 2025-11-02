HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HP: Case filed over banner of Lord Rama pointing arrow at garbage heap

Sun, 02 November 2025
Image only for representation
A case for hurting religious sentiments has been registered against unidentified persons after a banner showing Lord Rama pointing an arrow at a garbage heap cropped up near the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Chhota Shimla, police said on Sunday.

In a complaint filed with the police, Advocate Bharat Bhushan, coordinator of Dev Bhumi Sangharsh Samiti, alleged that the banner erected by officials of Shimla Municipal Corporation appears to insult the deity and is offensive to Hindu religious sentiments.

He also expressed concern that similar banners may have been placed in other parts of the city, and could cause further outrage among public and visitors.  

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 299 that pertains to malicious acts intended at outraging religious feelings by insulting a religion or its beliefs, Shimla Police said.  -- PTI

