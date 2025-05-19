HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi to address women's convention in Bhopal on May 31

Mon, 19 May 2025
21:38
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a review meeting at Samatva Bhavan (CM House) in Bhopal on Monday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state on May 31 on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. 

CM Yadav discussed the preparations in detail with senior officials and instructed the concerned departments to complete all arrangements properly and in a timely manner. 

During the meeting, CM Yadav said, "It is a matter of pride and joy for the people of Madhya Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bhopal on May 31. He will address a large Women's Convention at the Jamboree Ground in Bhopal. Dedicated to the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar, this convention will mark the beginning of the commemorative year and will focus on women's empowerment and self-reliance." 

According to an official release, around one lakh women are expected to participate in the convention. 

The event is being organised by the department of panchayat and rural development, government of Madhya Pradesh, with support from the ministry of culture, covernment of India. 

A commemorative postage stamp and coin in honour of Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar will also be released during the programme. -- ANI

