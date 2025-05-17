HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Missing' techie staged disappearance to escape debt

Sat, 17 May 2025
08:52
A 42-year-old manager at a Gurgaon-based IT multinational company, who went missing under mysterious circumstances last week, has been found alive in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The man had allegedly staged his disappearance to escape mounting financial liabilities, they said.

His car was found abandoned and unlocked near a drain in southwest Delhi's Kakrola area, triggering fears that he may have jumped into the water body, officials said.

A PCR call had informed the police about the vehicle, following which a search and rescue operation was launched, involving the fire department and other emergency teams.

Investigation revealed that the man had formatted his mobile phone a day before going missing, which raised suspicion. Eventually, his location was traced to a dharmshala in Ayodhya, where he was found living in hiding, the officer said.

During questioning, he told police that he was under heavy debt and faked his disappearance to escape the financial burden, the officer added.

Further proceedings in the matter are underway.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak PM admits Indian missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase
LIVE! Pak PM admits Indian missiles hit Nur Khan Airbase

Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?
Did US Intervention Off-Ramp Conflict?

In the India-Pakistan situations, off-ramps have come either through foreign mediation (after months of kinetic warfare over Kargil, and a long stand-off with Op Parakram) or when a situation made it possible for both sides to claim a...

Haryana man arrested for passing info to Pak army, ISI
Haryana man arrested for passing info to Pak army, ISI

A resident of a village in Kaithal, Haryana, was arrested for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and Inter-Services Intelligence during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term
Salman Rushdie's attacker gets 25-year jail term

The attack during a lecture in western New York left the prizewinning writer blind in one eye.

UP farmer's son elected mayor of Wellingborough in UK
UP farmer's son elected mayor of Wellingborough in UK

News of his election brought much cheer among his friends and family back in Mirzapur.

