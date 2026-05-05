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If Bengal wanted BJP, then Bengal has got BJP: Mohua Moitra

Tue, 05 May 2026
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A day after the Trinamool Congress faced a drubbing by the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, TMC MP Mohua Moitra on Tuesday said her party respects the mandate as the will of the people is supreme.

She also said that the party will continue the fight for a "secular country".

In a post on X, Moitra said, "The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP, then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that."

The BJP on Monday scripted history by winning 206 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the TMC's 15-year rule.

"We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch and for that I am proud of my leader & my party," Moitra said.

She said the TMC will continue to stand and fight for a secular country where the constitution, and "not brute majoritarianism, is the last word". 
--PTI

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