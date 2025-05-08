Wreckage of 'drone-like' object found near Indo-Pak border in Gujarat

16:08

Portion of a missile was also found near the Punjab border





"Wreckage of a drone-like object was found near Khavda village. The local police were alerted, and Air Force officials reached the spot and took the object and its parts to the Bhuj Air Base for further investigation," he said. There is no clarity about the origin of the drone and whether it was shot down or got damaged and fell after hitting the power line in the early hours of the day. -- PTI

Wreckage of a 'drone-like' object was found at a remote place close to the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, police said. The object was found near Khavda village at a time when the Centre has said Pakistan tried to attack several places in western and northern India, including Bhuj town of Kutch district, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Superintendent of Police Kutch-West Vikas Sunda confirmed that a "drone-like object" was found under a high-voltage power transmission line this morning.