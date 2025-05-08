HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wreckage of 'drone-like' object found near Indo-Pak border in Gujarat

Thu, 08 May 2025
16:08
Portion of a missile was also found near the Punjab border
Wreckage of a 'drone-like' object was found at a remote place close to the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, police said. The object was found near Khavda village at a time when the Centre has said Pakistan tried to attack several places in western and northern India, including Bhuj town of Kutch district, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Superintendent of Police Kutch-West Vikas Sunda confirmed that a "drone-like object" was found under a high-voltage power transmission line this morning. 

"Wreckage of a drone-like object was found near Khavda village. The local police were alerted, and Air Force officials reached the spot and took the object and its parts to the Bhuj Air Base for further investigation," he said. There is no clarity about the origin of the drone and whether it was shot down or got damaged and fell after hitting the power line in the early hours of the day. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan tried to bomb 15 places in India last night!
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'There's something called deterrence by punishment.''That means you hit in a manner calculated to raise costs and consequences for Pakistan, so that the next time it attempts a Pahalgam-like attack, it has to think ten times.'

100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. Leaders from various parties...

When SC praised Col Qureshi who held Op Sindoor briefing
The top court also referred to the distinctions achieved by women officers, and put out an example of Col Qureshi's achievements.

