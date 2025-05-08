HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US Secretary of State emphasises need for immediate de-escalation

Thu, 08 May 2025
22:07
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said the US is closely following the situation in South Asia and urged Pakistan and India to de-escalate as tension mounted between the two neighbours. 

Rubio called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the evolving situation in the South Asian region, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. Rubio said the United States is closely following the situation in South Asia as it is committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.

He also emphasised upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation, it reported. Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. 

He appreciated US President Donald Trump's concern over the current security situation in South Asia. Both Pakistan and the US agreed to remain in touch, the report added. PTI

