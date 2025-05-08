US Embassy advises citizens to avoid travelling to J-K

11:12





In a security alert issued on Wednesday, the US Embassy in India stated, "As advised in the India Travel Advisory, U.S. citizens should avoid travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As stated in the April 23, 2025 Security Alert, US government personnel are prohibited from traveling to Jammu and Kashmir."





The US Embassy asked Americans to monitor social media for updates and enroll in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates. It noted that there are flight disruptions across India.





The US Embassy advised US citizens to inform their friends and family of their safety. It asked US citizens to review their personal security plan and ensure their passport is valid for travel. In the statement, the US Embassy said that the Embassy and all Consulates remain open for regular business. Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Pojk) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.





The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday shared details about Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK Addressing a press briefing in Delhi on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation and provided details on destroyed terrorist camps. Four of the nine targeted terrorist camps are in Pakistan and the remaining in PoJK. -- PTI

In the wake of missile strikes carried out by India on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Wednesday, the US Embassy in India has advised US citizens to avoid travelling to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.