UP man arrested for displaying Pakistan flag on WhatsApp

Thu, 08 May 2025
23:32
A 20-year-old man in Meerut has been arrested for displaying Pakistan flag as his WhatsApp display picture on Thursday, police said. 

The arrested accused has been identified as Dilshad, a resident of Ruknpur village under the Bhawanpur police station limits. 

Dilshad was taken into custody on Wednesday when local residents took up the matter with the police who were present in the village for a mock drill. Bhawanpur station house officer Kuldeep Singh said, "Upon inspection of the accused's mobile phone, it was discovered that his WhatsApp display picture featured the picture of a woman holding Pakistan flag. This reportedly created a tense atmosphere within the village." -- PTI

LIVE! High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled
LIVE! High alert in Delhi, govt employees' leave cancelled

India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur
India foils Pakistan's attack on Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur

India on Thursday night swiftly foiled Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian installations including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles, the defence ministry said.

India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

'We Heard Loud Explosions'
'We Heard Loud Explosions'

''Everyone panicked. People started rushing home.''Many shopkeepers just pulled the shutters down and did not wait to lock up.'

Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan...

