Total blackout in parts of Gujarat's border districts

Thu, 08 May 2025
22:56
The Great Rann of Kutch
A total blackout was enforced in several parts of the border districts of Kutch and Banaskantha in Gujarat on Thursday amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, officials said. 

Both Kutch and Banaskantha districts share a border with Pakistan. Officials confirmed that several parts of Kutch, including Bhuj, Nalia, Nakhatrana and Gandhidham towns, have been put under total blackout as a precautionary measure to deter any offensive gesture by Pakistan. 

Similarly, blackouts have been declared in several villages in bordring Suigam taluka of Banaskantha district, they said. Earlier during the day, wreckage of a 'drone-like' object was found at a remote place near Khavda village of Gujarat's Kutch district, close to India's border with Pakistan. However, there was no clarity about the origin of the drone and whether it was shot down or got damaged and fell down after hitting the power line during early hours of Thursday. The place where the wreckage was found is nearly 20 km away from the Indo-Pak border.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Reports of fidayeen attacks in Pathankot, Rajouri fake: Army
LIVE! Reports of fidayeen attacks in Pathankot, Rajouri fake: Army

Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu
Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and the Indian air defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu city.

India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

