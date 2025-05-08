HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Terror hotbed in Pak's Muridke turns into rubble

Thu, 08 May 2025
09:03
image
Following India's precision strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Wednesday, the terror hotbed in Muridke has been turned into rubble.
 
The Markaz Taiba in Muridke, is the most important training centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The complex holds arms and physical trainings facility, as well as dawa'h and radicalisation for terror entities both from within Pakistan and abroad.
 
The Markaz enrols around 1000 students in different courses annually. 

All the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attack including Ajmal Kasab were imparted 'Daura-e-Ribbat' (intelligence training) at this facility. 

David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime conspirators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, had visited Muridke on instructions of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.
 
The visuals obtained by Reuters show the terror infrastructure completely damaged after the strikes conducted by Indian forces. 
 
Sheikhupura District Additional Deputy Commissioner, Usman Jaleesm, said four buildings have been demolished following India's strikes, as reported by Reuters.
 
 "Around midnight, the first two missiles were fired by India in the premises, and the other two attacks were carried out after a brief gap, and the whole four attacks were carried out in less than ten minutes. Four buildings have been demolished, one is the admin block and the mosque, and additionally two residences," Jaleesm said.
 
Satellite pictures from Maxar Technologies obtained by Reuters show damage caused by Indian missile strikes on the Jamia Mosque in Bahawalpur and Muridke cities of Pakistan. 

The satellite images show how the area looked before the strike and after the strike. 
 
India, on early Wednesday, carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. 

Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces, targeted nine sites, which were successfully hit. -- ANI

