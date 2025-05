18:48

Benchmark Sensex declined by nearly 412 points in a volatile session on Thursday due to selling in banking, FMCG and auto shares triggered by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.





The 30-share Sensex declined by 411.97 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 80,334.81 with 23 of its constituents ending in the red.





The index opened higher and traded in a range in the first half of the session.





The index hit a high of 80,927.99 in late-morning deals. -- PTI