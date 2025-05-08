HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Reliance withdraws 'Operation Sindoor' trade mark application

Thu, 08 May 2025
16:48
Reliance Industries on Thursday said that the conglomerate has no intention of trademarking 'Operation Sindoor', a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery.

Reliance Industry's official statement stated that Jio Studios has withdrawn its trademark application. "Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation," Reliance Industries added in the statement.

The statement further adds "Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism. Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering."

