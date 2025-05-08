HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Railways scraps contract, files FIR against catering firm after passenger assaulted

Thu, 08 May 2025
Share:
19:48
image
The Railways has terminated the service contract, imposed Rs 5 lakh fine and lodged a first information report (FIR) against a catering service firm after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing the manhandling of a passenger by its staff for registering a complaint regarding overcharging.

The passenger had registered the complaint on RailMadad, a grievance redressal mechanism.

"The case is being taken with utmost seriousness. A penalty of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on the caterer.

"An FIR has been lodged by GRP (Government Railway Police), Kathua. The matter remains under strict watch. Stern action will follow based on the investigation outcome," the Ministry of Railway posted on X on Thursday along with the viral video.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) also issued a letter for the premature termination of the contract of the firm, Hotel Rajasthan, awarded on May 4 last year to provide catering services in trains for five years.

The staffer who manhandled the passenger was Pawan Kumar, the IRCTC letter said.

"The licensee vendor, Mr Pawan Kumar, has acted in a criminal manner, which has tarnished the image of IRCTC and the Indian Railways," it added.

According to GRP Kathua, a passenger Balwan Das, while travelling in Hemkunt Express on the intervening night of May 6-7, purchased a water bottle and noticed that the catering service provider not only charged Rs 20 instead of Rs 15 but also sold substandard product.

"He lodged a complaint on 139 (RailMadad) after which staff of the catering firm came to his berth and manhandled him while the train was near Pathankot station. Being a resident of Kathua, he de-boarded here and lodged a formal complaint based on which we registered a zero FIR," a GRP official told PTI on the phone.

"Since the incident took place in Pathankot, we have sent the FIR to the GRP, Pathankot for further investigation," the official said.

"The passenger's X account is in the name of Mr Vishal from where he posted the whole video and it went viral," the official added.

The video showed how the staff was threatening and asking Das to come down from the upper berth for raising complaints of overcharging. When he resisted, the video showed one of the staffers climbing on and bashing him. 

Later, the passenger showed injury marks on his hand and alleged that he was badly manhandled and his clothes were torn.

The video was posted by various social media influencers, raising the vulnerability of passengers and criticising the absence of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) when the incident happened.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punjab: 8-hour blackout to be observed in Gurdaspur
LIVE! Punjab: 8-hour blackout to be observed in Gurdaspur

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

Metal debris found scattered in Amritsar villages
Metal debris found scattered in Amritsar villages

Metal debris was found scattered in three villages of Amritsar district, with some locals claiming them to be parts of missiles. Police are investigating the objects, while the Indian government claims to have foiled Pakistan military's...

Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA
Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that the choice of de-escalation is with Pakistan, as India only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. He added that Pakistan has been...

'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'
'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'

'There is no independently verified imagery or battlefield evidence to support Pakistan's claim.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD