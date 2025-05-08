HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
PSL match in Rawalpindi rescheduled

Thu, 08 May 2025
18:28
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to reschedule Thursday's PSL match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi after Indian military strikes in the country in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The T20 league, which features six franchises and is in its final stages, is currently being staged at the Pindi Stadium.

'The Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with all the stakeholders, has decided to reschedule tonight's HBL PSL X match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. The PCB will announce the revised date in due course,' the cricket board said in a media statement.

The Indian armed forces launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

The strikes were in response to the attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.   -- PTI

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

'There's something called deterrence by punishment.''That means you hit in a manner calculated to raise costs and consequences for Pakistan, so that the next time it attempts a Pahalgam-like attack, it has to think ten times.'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. Leaders from various parties...

The Bahawalpur centre is notorious for hoarding arms and ammunition left behind by the NATO forces in Afghanistan, the officials said.

