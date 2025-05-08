HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Pakistan using cheap rockets like Hamas'

Thu, 08 May 2025
22:15
image
Pakistan makes an attempt to target Jammu airport, counter-measures initiated; total blackout in Jammu city, adjoining areas, say defence sources to ANI. 

"Pakistani Army behaving like Hamas terror group and using cheap rockets. Eight missiles from Pakistan directed at Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura and Arnia intercepted successfully," say defence sources.


Image: The red light in the sky is the ignition of the ammunition cap from an anti-drone gun, and the explosion sound thereafter implies a successful hit.

LIVE! Reports of fidayeen attacks in Pathankot, Rajouri fake: Army
Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu
Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and the Indian air defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu city.

India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

