'Pakistan using cheap rockets like Hamas'

Pakistan makes an attempt to target Jammu airport, counter-measures initiated; total blackout in Jammu city, adjoining areas, say defence sources to ANI.
"Pakistani Army behaving like Hamas terror group and using cheap rockets. Eight missiles from Pakistan directed at Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura and Arnia intercepted successfully," say defence sources.
Image: The red light in the sky is the ignition of the ammunition cap from an anti-drone gun, and the explosion sound thereafter implies a successful hit.