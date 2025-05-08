Pak PM briefs Turkey prez on 'valiant efforts of forces'

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye and Azerbaijan on Wednesday issued separate statements in support of Pakistan after India conducted 'Operation Sindoor' -- targeting 'terror infrastructure' in the neighbouring country.





Turkiye's foreign affairs ministry posted a statement on X, saying, "We are following the developments between Pakistan and India with concern. The attack carried out by India last night (6 May) raises the risk of an all-out war. We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure."