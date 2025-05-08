Pak PM briefs Turkey prez on 'valiant efforts of forces'

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif posts on X: "Spoke with my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan @RTErdogan and thanked him for Turkiye's solidarity and support with Pakistan at this critical time. Appreciate the prayers of our Turkish brethren for the martyrs of yesterday's heinous missile strikes carried out by India. Briefed him on the valiant efforts of our armed forces who repulsed the enemy with their bravery and professional superiority. We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. Pakistan is grateful for Turkish efforts to promote de-escalation and maintain peace in South Asia."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye and Azerbaijan on Wednesday issued separate statements in support of Pakistan after India conducted 'Operation Sindoor' -- targeting 'terror infrastructure' in the neighbouring country.
Turkiye's foreign affairs ministry posted a statement on X, saying, "We are following the developments between Pakistan and India with concern. The attack carried out by India last night (6 May) raises the risk of an all-out war. We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure."