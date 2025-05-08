Jammu comes under Pak attack, airport targeted

21:16

There is total blackout in Jammu as India's air defence (S400) has been activated.





A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division also following the Pakistani attack on multiple locations in Jammu.





Air defences including high-end SAM units engaging targets near multiple locations namely Jammu airport, Akhnoor, Samba and Pathankot.





More details soon. -- Umar Ganie

India has thwarted Pakistani attack using drones on various locations in Jammu on Thursday evening. Security agencies confirmed that eight missiles from Pakistan targeted Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighhbouring areas and they were intercepted/blocked by S400.