Jammu comes under Pak attack, airport targeted

Thu, 08 May 2025
21:16
Just In: India has thwarted Pakistani attack using drones on various locations in Jammu on Thursday evening. Security agencies confirmed that eight missiles from Pakistan targeted Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighhbouring areas and they were intercepted/blocked by S400. 

There is total blackout in Jammu as India's air defence (S400) has been activated. 

A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division also following the Pakistani attack on multiple locations in Jammu.

Air defences including high-end SAM units engaging targets near multiple locations namely Jammu airport, Akhnoor, Samba and Pathankot. 

More details soon. -- Umar Ganie

Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and the Indian air defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu city.

LIVE! Pakistan attacks Jaisalmer and Pathankot: TV reports

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that the choice of de-escalation is with Pakistan, as India only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. He added that Pakistan has been...

