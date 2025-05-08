HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED to probe alleged liquor scam during previous YSRCP govt in Andhra

Thu, 08 May 2025
Share:
20:22
image
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to investigate an alleged liquor scam that took place in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSRCP regime, official sources said on Thursday. 

The federal probe agency has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to probe alleged irregularities in the sale of liquor in the state. 

The ED case stems from a September 2024 FIR of the economic offences CID of the state police, they said. 

Sources said the agency will investigate liquor agents, vendors, among others. 

ED will also examine the possible involvement of government officials in this case. 

The ED has also been probing irregularities in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and Bihar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu
Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and the Indian air defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu city.

LIVE! Pakistan attacks Jaisalmer and Pathankot: TV reports
LIVE! Pakistan attacks Jaisalmer and Pathankot: TV reports

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA
Pak escalated situation, India only responded: MEA

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that the choice of de-escalation is with Pakistan, as India only responded to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. He added that Pakistan has been...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD