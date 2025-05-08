Complete darkness envelopes Jammu

21:38

A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar of Jammu Division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district.





Blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu Division and sirens are being heard. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu.





India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Paksitan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.





At a media briefing on Thursday Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.





"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasize that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said.





Misri also said that India's intention has not been to escalate matters.

