HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Civil aviation authorities monitoring flight operations

Thu, 08 May 2025
Share:
22:21
Announcements being made in Udhampur to enforce blackout
Announcements being made in Udhampur to enforce blackout
Civil aviation authorities are monitoring flight operations in different parts of the country after security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded Jammu airport on Thursday evening, according to sources. 

Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late on Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said. 

It was not immediately known whether the airport, which also houses an Indian Air Force station, is under attack. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) are monitoring the flight operations, the sources said. One of the sources said that flight operations are currently normal at the Delhi airport. 

Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of the Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed at least 26 people last month. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Reports of fidayeen attacks in Pathankot, Rajouri fake: Army
LIVE! Reports of fidayeen attacks in Pathankot, Rajouri fake: Army

Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu
Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and the Indian air defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu city.

India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate
Rubio urges Jaishankar, Sharif to de-escalate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD