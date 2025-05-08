HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cash row: CJI shares inquiry report with President, PM

Thu, 08 May 2025
17:41
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared the report of the Supreme Court-appointed three-member panel which inquired into cash discovery allegations against Allahabad high court's Justice Yashwant Varma. 

Along with the panel's report, the CJI also shared the response of Justice Varma.

'Chief Justice of India, in terms of the in-house procedure, has written to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the three-member committee report dated May 3 along with the letter/response dated May 6 received from Justice Yashwant Varma,' the apex court said in a statement.

The CJI, it is learnt, had previously forwarded the panel's report to Justice Varma and sought his response following the principle of natural justice.

The three-member panel comprising Punjab and Haryana high court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh high court Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Karnataka high court had submitted its report to the CJI.

The panel analysed evidence and recorded the statements of over 50 people, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Delhi Fire Service chief who were among the first responders to the fire incident at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14.

Justice Varma was a judge of the Delhi high court at that time.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US asks its citizens to leave Lahore
LIVE! US asks its citizens to leave Lahore

India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation multiple domain experts told ANI.

'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'

'There's something called deterrence by punishment.''That means you hit in a manner calculated to raise costs and consequences for Pakistan, so that the next time it attempts a Pahalgam-like attack, it has to think ten times.'

100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh
100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the Indian strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'. Leaders from various parties...

Bahawalpur and Narowal: Terror factories of Jaish exposed
Bahawalpur and Narowal: Terror factories of Jaish exposed

The Bahawalpur centre is notorious for hoarding arms and ammunition left behind by the NATO forces in Afghanistan, the officials said.

