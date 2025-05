14:18

BSF says it is stopping ceremonial retreat events at all 3 border points along Pakistan border in Punjab in view of public safety. These are the Wagah-Attari border near Amritsar, the Ganda Singh Wala-Hussainiwala border near Firozepur, and the Munabao-Khokhrapar border in Rajasthan. These points are known for their daily border ceremonies and are also used for crossing between the two countries.