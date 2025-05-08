HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Border districts in Punjab put on high alert

Thu, 08 May 2025
All of Punjab's border districts have been put on high alert with all public events cancelled, Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said on Wednesday. 

Arora lauded the Indian armed forces for its strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and said all three crore Punjabis stand firmly with the army.

"Whenever the unity, integrity, and security of the nation is threatened, Punjabis always step forward, even sacrificing their lives," Arora said in a statement.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, hitting, among other targets, the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

"Punjab shares a 532-kilometre border with Pakistan. Therefore, during any military tension, the role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial. All districts near the border have been placed on high alert, and for public safety, the government has cancelled all types of public events," Arora said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann postponed his anti-drug events in SBS Nagar district and Jalandhar, which were to take place on Wednesday.

Arora said Punjab Police as the second line of defence is also fully prepared. 

"Punjab Police is providing full support to the Indian Army and working together on future preparations," he said.

Arora also appealed to the people of Punjab to strictly adhere to all government orders to ensure public safety.

Twenty-six men, mostly tourists, were gunned down in a terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist location of Pahalgam last month.  -- PTI

IMAGE: BSF soldiers stand guard outside the ICP, at Attari border in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

TOP STORIES

No intent to escalate, but...: India to global powers
No intent to escalate, but...: India to global powers

India has reached out to key global powers, including members of the UN Security Council, and apprised them about the reasons behind its military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for...

Pak handles sharing old photos of IAF crashes: India
Pak handles sharing old photos of IAF crashes: India

India on Wednesday dismissed claims on Pakistan social media about 'Operation Sindoor', saying the neighbouring country has unleashed a 'full-blown disinformation offensive' with 'lies' and digital theatrics to control the narrative.

India hit terror camp where Kasab was trained
India hit terror camp where Kasab was trained

Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan's Muridke, one of the nine terror camps struck by the Indian armed forces on Wednesday, is a site where terrorists including Ajmal Kasab involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack were trained, a...

Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

'It could take the form of sporadic LoC violation through heavy artillery and mortar fire, focusing on border villages where the Hindu Dogra population is predominant.'

