'All over social media': Pak on proof of IAF jets shot down

Appearing on a CNN interview, Khwaja Asif bizzarely attributed his claims of Pakistan shooting down five Indian jets to evidence on social media. When asked for evidence of the claim that five Indian fighter jets were shot down, he responded, "It's all over the social media, on Indian social media, not on our social media. The debris of these jets fell into Kashmir. And it's all over Indian media today and they have admitted."





The anchor replied, "I'm sorry we didn't ask you here to talk about social media content."





When asked further about the details regarding how the fighter jets were shot down and what equipment was used, Khawaja Asif could not reveal the plane used by Pakistani forces.





Asked about the evidence for the claim and whether Pakistan used Chinese equipment to shoot down Indian jets, he said, "No, Chinese equipment. We have Chinese planes, JF-17 and JF-10. They are Chinese planes, but they are being manufactured, assembled in Pakistan now. We have very close to Islamabad, we have a facility over there where these planes are manufactured and if India can buy planes from France and use them, we can also buy planes from China or Russia or United States, UK and use them."





Earlier in April, Khawaja Asif made a huge admission by stating that Pakistan has been funding and backing terror groups in a viral video clip. In a video clip that has now gone viral, Pakistan's defence minister was in conversation with Sky News's Yalda Hakim, when she asks him, "But you do admit, you do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?"

