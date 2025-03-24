Will apologise but...: Kunal Kamra

16:07





He also said he would only apologise - an apology has been demanded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who this morning told the Assembly the freedom of expression argument could not extend to "low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister" - if told to by the courts.





Police sources further said Kamra - who spoke to the cops from Tamil Nadu - denied rumours he had been paid by the opposition to target Mr Shinde. Sources also said Kamra gave the cops permission to check his finances - to confirm no such payment was received - if needed.









Comedian Kunal Kamra has told Mumbai Police he does not regret his 'gaddar', or 'traitor', comment, seen as referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NDTV reports.