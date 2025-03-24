Will apologise but...: Kunal Kamra

Comedian Kunal Kamra has told Mumbai Police he does not regret his 'gaddar', or 'traitor', comment, seen as referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NDTV reports.
He also said he would only apologise - an apology has been demanded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who this morning told the Assembly the freedom of expression argument could not extend to "low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister" - if told to by the courts.
Police sources further said Kamra - who spoke to the cops from Tamil Nadu - denied rumours he had been paid by the opposition to target Mr Shinde. Sources also said Kamra gave the cops permission to check his finances - to confirm no such payment was received - if needed.