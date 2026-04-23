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Rethink decision on Marathi exams for auto/taxi drivers: Sena to minister

Fri, 24 April 2026
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Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has urged the Maharashtra government to rethink its decision to hold Marathi exams for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, and give relaxation to those who speak broken or working Marathi.

In a letter to transport minister Pratap Sarnaik, Nirupam said the language taught with love stays, while the one enforced only creates fear.

Nirupam, whose party is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, emphasised the issue should be viewed with a humanitarian approach.

"Upholding the respect for Marathi language, broken and working Marathi should be allowed for (auto and taxi) drivers. The government should rethink about making knowledge of Marathi mandatory and conducting exams," he said in the letter to Sarnaik, his party colleague.

Both Sarnaik and Nirupam hail from the Shiv Sena.

The former MP from Mumbai argued enforcing an exam could prove detrimental for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers for whom Marathi is not their mother tongue, and affect their livelihood.

"There is no doubt that respect for the Marathi language, pride in it, and its preservation are deeply rooted in the heart of each one of us. However, imposing a rigid framework on love for the language and enforcing an exam for it could prove detrimental to the lives of thousands of hardworking drivers," Nirupam said. -- PTI

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