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Pak talks with US was strategic mistake: Iran

Fri, 24 April 2026
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A member of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Mahmoud Nabavian, has said that the negotiation talks held with the US in Pakistan was a mistake.

Nabavian posted a snippet of his interview to SNN TV, where he noted that discussing its nuclear issue in Pakistan was a 'strategic mistake'.

In a post on X, he said, "Putting the nuclear issue on the negotiation table in Pakistan was a strategic mistake.""In the Pakistan negotiations, we made a strategic mistake. We should not have put the nuclear issue up for negotiation," Nabavian said, as quoted by Iran International.

"By doing so, the enemy became bolder," he added.

Nabavian said the US demanded that Iran's 60% enriched material be removed and blocked for 20 years, demands he said Tehran did not accept, as per Iran International.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday downplayed the pressure on him to end the war, saying that a deal will be made if it is good for the US. -- ANI

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