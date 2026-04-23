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One held for killing 19-year-old over old Instagram post

Fri, 24 April 2026
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The police arrested a young man in Ahmedabad for allegedly killing a 19-year-old and injuring another person following a dispute over an old Instagram post.

Rehan (20), Faizal Pathan (22) and Faizan Pathan (20), all residents of Juhapura, allegedly attacked Mohammed Salik Imtiyaz Hussain Sheikh on Wednesday night, said inspector R M Chauhan of Vejalpur police station.

"The incident occurred around 10:30 pm when Rehan, Faizal and Faizan picked a fight with Salik over an old Instagram story in which he had challenged them saying, 'Tumse jo ho sakta hai kar lo' (do what you can). The post is yet to be recovered from Salik's Instagram archive," the official said.

It was Rehan who allegedly caught hold of the victim and stabbed him on the right flank, causing fatal injuries. Another person named Kasib Saiyed was also injured as Faizan allegedly struck him with a stone and Rehan stabbed him on his forearm.

While Rehan was arrested, the other two are absconding. Further probe is on, the official said. -- PTI

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