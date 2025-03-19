HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs 91,950 per 10g

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
19:36
File image
File image
Gold prices advanced Rs 700 to reach a new lifetime high of Rs 91,950 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday on the back of continued buying by jewellers ahead of wedding season, according to the All India Sarafa Association. 

Besides, increased tensions in the Middle East and concerns about the US economic slowdown have kept the demand for safe-haven assets intact. 

The precious metal prices of 99.9 percent purity soared by Rs 700 to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 91,950 per 10 grams. 

It had concluded at Rs 91,250 per 10 grams on Tuesday. 

Gold prices of 99.5 percent purity also rallied by Rs 700 to hit a record high of Rs 91,500 per 10 grams. 

Traders said increased buying by local jewellers to meet festive and wedding season demand and a firm trend in the overseas markets mainly lifted gold prices to this year's highest level. 

Silver prices also surged by Rs 1,000 to hit a record peak of Rs 1,03,500 per kg from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 1,02,500 per kg. 

In futures trade, gold futures for April delivery rose by Rs 19 to Rs 88,745 per 10 grams. 

In the morning trade, it climbed Rs 288 to breach the psychological level of Rs 89,000 per 10 grams. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin on Sunday: US envoy
Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin on Sunday: US envoy

Witkoff confirmed that while progress had been made, there were still unresolved details that would be addressed during the upcoming talks.

LIVE! Concerned over Gaza situation: India on Israeli strikes
LIVE! Concerned over Gaza situation: India on Israeli strikes

Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held
Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held

Minority Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Khan has been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Nagpur on Monday after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers staged an agitation for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb....

Search on for kingpin behind Nagpur violence: Minister
Search on for kingpin behind Nagpur violence: Minister

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam said 54 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur, India, while a search is underway for the mastermind. The violence, which injured 33 police personnel, was triggered by rumors...

Chahal's divorce fast-tracked just before IPL
Chahal's divorce fast-tracked just before IPL

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period for cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma's divorce plea

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD