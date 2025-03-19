HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aurangzeb irrelevant, violence is discouraged: RSS

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
14:44
image
Amid the demands made by the VHP and other organisations to remove Aurangzeb's tomb from Shambji Nagar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spokesperson Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said that the Mughal Emperor was "not relevant" in today's times while asserting that any form of violence was discouraged.

"Aurangzeb is not relevant today. No form of violence is encouraged," Ambekar said. 

The RSS stand come at a time when tensions are high after violence broke out in Nagpur over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's tomb and various rumours connected to it.

Fifty individuals have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17, police said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Rahul Maknikar says, "The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aurangzeb irrelevant, violence is discouraged: RSS
LIVE! Aurangzeb irrelevant, violence is discouraged: RSS

Nagpur rioters tried to disrobe female cop, reveals FIR
Nagpur rioters tried to disrobe female cop, reveals FIR

A group of rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during violence in Nagpur, sparked by protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The mob also hurled petrol bombs at the police....

'Hindus And Muslims Worked On Chhaava'
'Hindus And Muslims Worked On Chhaava'

'With Chhaava, we had to look from a different lens.''We had to write it in such a way that apart from the sacrifice, the fight and the war, there's a lot more to understand about the history of the Marathas.'

Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence
Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence

Amidst growing calls for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the administration has declared the area a 'no drone zone' and deployed additional security forces. The move comes...

Tourist hub Matheran shuts down indefinitely. Here's why
Tourist hub Matheran shuts down indefinitely. Here's why

The move has come after an organization 'Matheran Paryatan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' (Save Matheran Tourism Struggle Committee) has called for the indefinite bandh due to growing menace of horse owners operating in the hill station.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD