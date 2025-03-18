Sensex jumps over 900 points; revisits 75,000-mark

12:04





The NSE Nifty also surged 265.9 points to 22,774.65. From the Sensex pack, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, NTPC, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest gainers. However, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the laggards.

The BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped over 900 points to reclaim the 75,000-mark during the morning trade on Tuesday in-tandem with a positive trend in global markets and buying in bank stocks. Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 901.43 points to 75,071.38 during the morning trade.