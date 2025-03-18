HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex jumps over 900 points; revisits 75,000-mark

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
12:04
image
The BSE benchmark index Sensex jumped over 900 points to reclaim the 75,000-mark during the morning trade on Tuesday in-tandem with a positive trend in global markets and buying in bank stocks. Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 901.43 points to 75,071.38 during the morning trade. 

The NSE Nifty also surged 265.9 points to 22,774.65. From the Sensex pack, Zomato, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, NTPC, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest gainers. However, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sena-UBT: RSS HQ in Nagpur, why is violence there?
LIVE! Sena-UBT: RSS HQ in Nagpur, why is violence there?

Suni, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Suni, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

Kashmir 'invasion' made into...: Jaishankar bats for fair UN
Kashmir 'invasion' made into...: Jaishankar bats for fair UN

The external affairs minister said global norms and rules must be applied uniformly.

Israel launches 'extensive strikes' on Gaza, over 200 dead
Israel launches 'extensive strikes' on Gaza, over 200 dead

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said.

B'desh reacts on US Spy Chief's 'Islamist caliphate' remark
B'desh reacts on US Spy Chief's 'Islamist caliphate' remark

The US spy chief, now in India, earlier on Monday said the "longtime unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others has been a major area of concern for the US...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD