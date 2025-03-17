HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Uproar in Maha over Fadnavis-Aurangzeb comparison

Mon, 17 March 2025
14:49
Legislators of the ruling Mahayuti on Monday condemned state Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal's remark comparing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and demanded strict action against him. 

The state legislative council witnessed an uproar after ruling party legislators raised the issue of Sapkal's remark, and the proceedings were suspended for 10 minutes. 

Sapkal had on Sunday said, "Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler. Today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is an equally cruel ruler. He always takes support of issues related to religion but does nothing about cases like the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh." 

BJP group leader Pravin Darekar raised the issue in the House as soon as the day's session began. Darekar said, "Comparing the chief minister, governing the state efficiently, to Aurangzeb is a highly condemnable act and an insult to Maharashtra." 

He also demanded that a case be filed against Sapkal and strict action be taken to set an example. The NCP's Amol Mitkari also criticised Sapkal's statement. 

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve expressed his disapproval of personal attacks but accused the government of having an "Aurangzeb-like mentality". 

While NCP (SP) legislator Shashikant Shinde echoed similar sentiments, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap refuted the allegations, claiming that Sapkal never made such a statement. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured the House that the government would seriously consider strict action against Sapkal for his "objectionable" remarks. PTI

