Shuks sends first message from ISS

19:37

@Axiom_Space X/ANI Photo

The International Space Station formally welcomed the Axiom-4 crew on board, marking a historic moment for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the 634th human to travel to space.





Axiom-4 mission commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut, personally presented Group Captain Shukla with his astronaut pin, a symbolic milestone in every spacefarer's journey.





Expressing his excitement from aboard the ISS, Group Captain Shukla said, "I was looking forward to this. The crew made me feel welcome and opened their doors for us."





In a follow-up message, he added, "I feel even better. My expectations have been surpassed by the view and the current crew." -- PTI