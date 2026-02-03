Mamata 'to support' motion to impeach CEC

23:17

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in the national capital as part of her campaign against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), on Tuesday called for the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and sought to rally support from other opposition parties on the issue.



Banerjee's remarks came a day after she, along with her delegation, walked out of a meeting with CEC Kumar and other election commissioners in New Delhi on the SIR issue and alleged that the poll panel chief displayed arrogance and humiliated them.



Addressing a press conference in the national capital, flanked by scores of people from West Bengal who have allegedly been affected by the ongoing SIR, Banerjee claimed the electors whose names were being deleted from the roll are supporters of her party.



Responding to a question on whether the Trinamool Congress supports Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's idea of bringing a law with retrospective effect to hold the CEC accountable, Banerjee said, "We also want him (Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar) to be impeached."



"We don't have numbers, but there is a provision. It would be recorded. If they (Congress) do something like this, we will also discuss with our party MPs. When there is public interest, we work together," she said.



She also made it clear that her party would fight the upcoming state polls alone, and challenged the BJP to face them in the election rather than 'using' the EC.



Banerjee alleged that the names being deleted in West Bengal are largely of TMC supporters.



"100 per cent are TMC deletions... One or two maybe of other parties for face saving...," she alleged.



Claiming that those impacted by the SIR exercise are mostly Dalits, tribals, minorities and other marginalised groups, she said, "In my state, there are 23 per cent SC, 6 per cent tribes, 33 per cent Muslims, shall I say get out of my state?"



"Where are we going? Are we going to start a super emergency in Bengal... all India? Only Bengal they cannot control. All leaders from different districts are in Bengal; all agencies are sitting in Bengal. They are disturbing people, from industry to traders, to politicians and commoners... But sometimes we forget, Chair is not permanent but people are permanent in democracy," she said.



She claimed that the BJP will not come to power in West Bengal as the people 'hate' it.



"The voters of the BJP are going to vote for us," said the chief minister.



"In my constituency they have deleted 40,000 voters, unilaterally. The EC is acting on the behest of the BJP," she alleged.



Questioning the timing of the SIR, Banerjee asked why the exercise was being conducted on the eve of assembly elections.



The chief minister has filed a plea against the SIR in the Supreme Court, which will hear it on Wednesday.



The apex is already hearing a bunch of petitions on the SIR issued filed by TMC leaders and others.



Sources said Banerjee may attend the apex court on Wednesday during the crucial hearing. The chief minister, who has an LLB degree, may put forth her submissions.



Banerjee, who had launched a fresh tirade against the CEC after the Monday meeting, said, "Whatever we ask, he never replied; he was threatening us."



"We expected humbleness, we are very humble, we even took flowers and sweets. We conveyed our regards to them, but the way they behaved with us, we boycotted them," she said.



Asked about the EC's charge that Banerjee was 'agitated' and 'left in a huff', she told reporters, "Don't believe the ECI's version. What ECI is saying is just for face-saving."



"After what happened yesterday, we don't expect to be respected by the ECI. They work as cadres of the BJP," she said.



Referring to the 'victims' of the SIR process who were present with her at the press conference, the Trinamool Congress chief said they represented many others who suffered due to the exercise.



"People sitting behind us are all SIR victims. I could have brought lakhs of people here," Banerjee said.



"They are not giving an opportunity to SIR victims to defend themselves," the TMC supremo alleged.



At the press conference, Banerjee also questioned why the exercise was being conducted in only poll-bound states ruled by the opposition and not in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Assam.



"Out of four election-bound states, they're doing SIR in three states and not in BJP-ruled Assam," she said.



"Why is SIR being done on the eve of the election. Is it possible to do it within 2-3 months without any planning," she asked.



TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused the CEC of behaving rudely.



"An elected CM has written six letters to the ECI. Not one has been answered or acknowledged. So, who is rude?" he said.



Later, Mamata Banerjee interacted with party MPs at 181 South Avenue. -- PTI