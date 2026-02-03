HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal govt withdraws controversial social media bill

Tue, 03 February 2026
21:42
The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to withdraw the controversial social media bill, which was under consideration in Parliament.

The Social Media Bill 2025, registered by the then-government led by deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli last year, drew criticism from all quarters over its intention to control social media platforms.

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday decided to withdraw the bill, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, who is also the government spokesperson, told media persons.

"The government has decided to withdraw the Social Media Bill-2025 from the federal parliament," Aryal said.

Then-Minister for Communications and Information Prithvi Subba Gurung had registered the bill in the National Assembly on January 28, 2025, with a view to control social media sites.

The Oli-led government had banned 26 social media sites even before the bill was endorsed by Parliament, sparking the youth-led Gen Z protests on September 8 and 9 last year, which eventually led to Oi's resignation.

Major demands of Gen Z youths included lifting the ban on social media sites and checking the corruption prevailing in every sector. -- PTI

