Encounter in Udhampur, JeM terrorists trapped

21:41

An intense gunfight lasting nearly an hour rattled a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday after security forces trapped two to three suspected Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit inside a natural cave, officials said.



One of the terrorists was hit during the encounter but managed to retreat into the cave, even as the Army inducted paratroopers and a sniffer dog squad to neutralise the holed-up terrorists, the officials said.



Army's White Knight Corps in a post on X said a contact was established with the terrorists during an operation, named 'Kiya', by the troops of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, police and CRPF at around 4 pm in the general area of Basantgarh.



"Cordon has been established. Firefight is on and the operation is in progress," the Army said.



However, the officials said heavy gunfire and deafening explosions rocked Jaffer, Gujrada and Chigla Balotha forests in Ramnagar area of the hilly district for nearly an hour following detection of some terrorists near a natural cave.



The operation in the vast forest area started early Monday following information about movement of suspected terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based JeM, they said.



The officials said the cordon around the location was strengthened further to ensure that the terrorists are not able to flee the area by taking advantage of the darkness and thick foliage.



This was the second encounter in Udhampur since December 15 when a policeman was killed at Soan village. However, the terrorists had managed to escape taking advantage of thick foliage and darkness.



A series of encounters -- three in Kathua district and four in Chatroo forest belt in Kishtwar -- also occurred in January, resulting in the killing of JeM terrorist Usman of Pakistan in Kathua and a paratrooper in Kishtwar amid intensified operations to hunt down terrorists hiding in the upper reaches of Jammu region.



Usman was part of the same group which is trapped in Udhampur district and was active in the area for the last several years. -- PTI