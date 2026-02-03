HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dalit man assaulted, humiliated over monetary dispute in MP

Tue, 03 February 2026
Share:
21:37
image
A Dalit man was allegedly assaulted and subjected to humiliation, including being forced to perform obscene acts, over a monetary dispute in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The prime accused in the case was arrested for the incident that occurred in Ambah tehsil, about 30 km from the district headquarters.

The videos of the incident surfaced, following which the police registered a case on Tuesday and arrested the accused, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI.

The victim had taken a property on rent in the same lane where the accused lived, he said.

After the incident, the youth's family left the house out of fear and is currently untraceable, he added.

Accused Dharmendra Tomar, a resident of Retpura in the Old Ambah police station area, is a habitual offender, the SP said.

He and his associates allegedly called the man to their house and assaulted and humiliated him for not returning the loan amount, police said.

Police said two videos showing the alleged torture of the victim have surfaced. In one video, the man is seen being made to squat like a rooster and asked to slap himself. In the second, he was taken behind the Ambah Janpad office and forced to perform obscene acts.

The videos were allegedly recorded by one of the associates of the prime accused, they added. Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravi Bhaduria said the victim earlier lived on rent in the accused's lane but later shifted with his family to another location due to harassment.

Police took cognisance of the viral videos, registered a case against the accused and arrested him. Further investigation is underway, he added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blot on democracy: LoP Rahul writes to LS Speaker
LIVE! Blot on democracy: LoP Rahul writes to LS Speaker

How Modi Steered India-US Ties Back On Track
How Modi Steered India-US Ties Back On Track

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed calm, avoided public confrontation, and focused on India's long-term interests to steady ties with the United States.

Suspended MPs: 7 Rahul Loyalists, 1 Marxist
Suspended MPs: 7 Rahul Loyalists, 1 Marxist

8 Member of Parliaments were suspended from Lok Sabha for tearing & throwing papers at the Chair till April 2.Uproar started when Rahul Gandhi was barred from citing former Army Chief, General M M Naravane's memoir on 2020...

AI jet's fuel switch locked on 'RUN' in 3rd try: DGCA
AI jet's fuel switch locked on 'RUN' in 3rd try: DGCA

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which faced fuel control switch glitch, took off from London on February 1 after the crew carried out a physical check...

BJP elects new leader in Manipur, new govt soon
BJP elects new leader in Manipur, new govt soon

Y Khemchand Singh has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur, setting the stage for a new government in the state. The election took place at a BJP legislature party meeting, with endorsement from NDA...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO