Khamenei says Iran will not surrender

Wed, 18 June 2025
16:35
Khamenei posted this image with the Arabic translation as: In the name of Nami, the battle begins. Ali returns with his Zulfiqar.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation "is not one to surrender," a day after US President Donald Trump called on the country to surrender unconditionally, reports CNN.

"Let the Americans know that the Iranian nation is not one to surrender, and any military intervention on their part will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage," Khamenei said Wednesday in a national address -- only his second public comments since Israel launched its attack against Iran last week.

"Those who are wise and familiar with Iran, its people, and its history never speak to this nation in the language of threats," he warned.

After Trump on Tuesday said Khamenei was "an easy target" for the US and Israel, he then ramped up his demands on Truth Social: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

In his address, Khamenei said "the Americans should know that any military intervention by the United States will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage."

