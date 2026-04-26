Ace photographer Raghu Rai dies at 83

09:39

Raghu Rai, one of India's best known photographers whose lens captured India in its many shades, died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Sunday. He was 83.



"Dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago but he was cured. Then it spread to the stomach, that too was cured. Recently the cancer spread to his brain and then there were age related issues too," Nitin Rai, photographer and Rai's son, told PTI.



He is survived by wife Gurmeet, son Nitin and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai.



The last rites will be performed at Lodhi Crematorium at 4pm on Sunday.