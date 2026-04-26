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Shooter 'a very sick man', was heavily armed: Trump

Sun, 26 April 2026
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Speaking at the press briefing after the shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, US President Donald Trump said the shooter carried multiple weapons, and also thanked the Secret Service for their bravery in handling the threat.

Trump described the shooter as a "lone wolf", but said nothing is final at the moment as investigators are looking at all angles.

Giving details of the incident, Trump said the shooting suspect was his "would-be assassin", but thanks to the Secret Service who stopped him. 

The suspect also shot a security officer at the media gala, he said.

"He was a very sick man," Trump said of the shooter. "The room was very secure. He charged from 50 yards away. The reaction time of the Secret Service was very fast," Trump added.

Trump said he had also spoken to the security officer who was shot during the attack.
 
"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," he said.

The US President further used the security breach at the Hilton to highlight the need for enhanced security infrastructure and to make the case for the ballroom he is constructing at the White House, suggesting that the structure would provide a more secure location for future events.
 
"It's not a particularly secure building, and I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House," Trump said during his news conference. 

"It's actually a larger room, and it's much more secure. It's got drone-proof. It's bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That's why Secret Service, that's why the military is demanding it," he added.

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