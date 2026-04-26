Trump evacuated as shots fired at White House dinner

08:12

Chaos broke out on Saturday evening after suspected gunshots were reportedly fired in the lobby of the Washington Hilton, leading to the evacuation of US President Donald Trump and other senior officials from the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were immediately evacuated from the ballroom by tactical teams and moved to a secure location.

The security incident occurred at approximately 8:45 PM EDT as dinner service was underway. Witnesses reported hearing "loud, rhythmic sounds" echoing from the lobby area, which were quickly identified as gunfire.

According to AL Jazeera, the evacuation took place shortly after 8:30 PM, local time, after loud sounds were reported from the lobby area.

Outside the hotel, DC Metropolitan Police and federal agents established a wide perimeter, ordering tuxedoed guests and curious bystanders to "stand back" and seek cover as the hotel was placed on total lockdown.

Attendees were seen exiting the White House Correspondents' Dinner venue after shots were reportedly fired at the event. In a video shared by Fox News on X, police instructed people near the hotel to move back as security teams responded to the incident, and access to the premises was restricted.

Hundreds of journalists and celebrities were seen ducking under tables and barricading doors.