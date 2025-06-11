HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IMD issues orange alert in 4 Kerala districts

Wed, 11 June 2025
Monsoon rains in Kerala intensified on Wednesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in four districts of the state.

The IMD sounded the orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts of the state for the day.

It also issued a yellow alert in eight other districts of the state for the day.

For the coming days of the week, the IMD issued an orange alert in two districts for Thursday, four districts on Friday, nine on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also warned against going fishing along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from Wednesday to Sunday due to possibility of strong winds and bad weather conditions in the coastal region.

The monsoons had arrived in the state early on May 24 and caused widespread damage to public and private property, inundated roads and low-lying areas, uprooted trees and electricity poles across the state due to heavy rains and strong winds.

The incessant monsoon rains continued to lash various parts of the state till around May 31 and then the downpour had reduced.  -- PTI

