'Sonam staged surrender, more than 5 accused'

Vipin Raghuvanshi





"We have now found out that she reached here on her own by bus. There were two others with her. She just framed the whole scene. She's pretending.





"We have faith in the investigations being carried out by the police. Had Raj Kushwaha been innocent, he wouldn't be talking to Sonam for hours. Sonam was found in Raj's hometown; she probably took shelter in his house.





"The time between Raja's murder and when his body was recovered, Sonam would talk to Raj for hours.





"We did a background check of their family before getting Raja married to her. We had no idea Sonam would turn out to be like this. Sonam's mother kept things from us. She didn't tell us the whole story. Had Sonam's father and brother known about Raj, they would have fired him from their factory."





The Meghalaya Police brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna after receiving her three-day transit remand.





On Monday, the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. This comes after the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.





A senior Uttar Pradesh police official said Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Afterwards, the UP police kept her at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. After the arrival of the Meghalaya Police, she was taken to the District Hospital for a medical examination.

Murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi's brother Vipin says, "We are sure there are more than 5 accused in the case. When Sonam surrendered, she called her brother and said someone had dropped her off here. How did she not know those two people?